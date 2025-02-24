HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
NY-Delhi flight escorted by fighter jets to Rome after bomb scare

February 24, 2025 09:10 IST

An American Airlines flight from New York to Delhi carrying 199 passengers and 15 crew members was diverted to Rome on Sunday evening following a 'suspected bomb threat'. It was cleared for departure after an inspection.

IMAGE: Visuals on social media showed the Boeing 787-9 aircraft being escorted by the Italian Air Force before landing in Rome. Photograph: Screen grab/X

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that the American Airlines flight AA292 was diverted to Rome after the crew reported a "security issue".

The Boeing 787-9 aircraft landed safely at Leonardo da Vinci International Airport in Rome around 5:30 p.m. local time, the FAA said.

 

Italian news agency ANSA said the flight was diverted following a request from American Airlines for security checks related to a "suspected bomb threat".

In a statement, American Airlines said flight 292 was diverted to Rome due to a "possible security concern".

While apologising for the inconvenience caused to the passengers, the airline said the flight landed safely in Rome, and law enforcement authorities inspected and cleared the aircraft to re-depart.

If asked, the airline said the flight will stay in Rome overnight to allow for required crew rest before continuing to Delhi as soon as possible tomorrow.

"Safety and security are our top priorities and we apologise to our customers for the inconvenience," it said.

According to the airline, the possible issue was determined to be non-credible, but as per Delhi airport protocol, an inspection was required before landing in Delhi.

The flight had 199 passengers and 15 crew members, according to the ANSA report.

Visuals on social media showed the Boeing 787-9 aircraft being escorted by the Italian Air Force before landing in Rome.

By Yoshita Singh

By Yoshita Singh

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
