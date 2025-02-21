Body received from Hamas not that of deceased hostage: IDF

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed that the body recently received from Hamas is not that of Shiri Bibas, emphasising that this constitutes a violation of the "utmost severity" by the terrorist organisation.

IMAGE: A woman sits with children on the day the bodies of deceased Israeli hostages are handed over under the terms of a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, in Tel Aviv, on February 20, 2025. Photograph: Ammar Awad/Reuters

The IDF further said that Hamas is obligated under the agreement to return four deceased hostages.

Sharing a post on X, IDF wrote, '9-month-old Kfir Bibas and his 4-year-old brother Ariel have been identified as 2 of the deceased hostages returned. Following the completion of the identification process by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine in collaboration with the Israel Police, IDF representatives informed the Bibas family that their loved ones, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, have been identified.

'According to the assessment of professional officials, based on the intelligence available to us and forensic findings from the identification process, Ariel and Kfir Bibas were brutally murdered by terrorists in captivity in November 2023.'

It added, 'During the identification process, it was determined that the additional body received is not that of Shiri Bibas, and no match was found for any other hostage. This is an anonymous, unidentified body. This is a violation of utmost severity by the Hamas terrorist organisation, which is obligated under the agreement to return four deceased hostages. We demand that Hamas return Shiri home along with all our hostages.'

The post further said, 'Ariel Bibas was four years old at the time of his death, and Kfir Bibas was ten months old at the time of his death. They were abducted with their mother, Shiri Bibas, from their home in Nir Oz. Yarden Bibas, Ariel and Kfir's father, went out to protect them and was abducted prior to the abduction of Shiri and the children. Yarden returned as part of the agreement for the return of the hostages on February 1, 2025.'

The IDF also demanded that Hamas return Shiri home along with other hostages and extended condolences to the Bibas family.

'We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Bibas family during this incredibly difficult time and remain committed to doing everything possible to ensure Shiri and all the hostages are brought home at the earliest opportunity,' IDF said.