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Maharashtra Authorities Destroy Illegal Sand Mining Boats In Jalna

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 19, 2026 12:15 IST

In a major crackdown, authorities in Jalna, Maharashtra, destroyed boats and machinery used for illegal sand mining, sending a strong message to sand mafias operating in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Authorities in Jalna, Maharashtra, destroyed four boats and extracting machines used for illegal sand mining.
  • The operation targeted illegal sand extraction at the Purna River in Bhokardan tehsil.
  • Machinery and boats worth approximately Rs 2 crore were destroyed.
  • The administration carried out the operation in strict secrecy to prevent the escape of sand mafias.
  • Authorities warn that the crackdown against illegal sand mining will continue in the district.

In a crackdown against sand mining, authorities in Maharashtra's Jalna district seized four boats and extracting machines engaged in the illegal activity and destroyed them using gelatin sticks, an official said on Tuesday.

Major Blow to Illegal Sand Mining Operations

Personnel from the revenue and police departments on Monday blew up four hi-tech boats and machines being used for illegal sand extraction at the Purna River in Bhokardan tehsil, the official said.

 

Machinery and boats, worth nearly Rs 2 crore, were destroyed in the action, he said.

Strict Secrecy Ensures Successful Operation

According to officials, sand mafias had repeatedly managed to escape during earlier raids by moving the boats deeper into the river whenever enforcement teams arrived. This time, however, the administration carried out the operation in strict secrecy and detailed planning.

Crackdown to Continue Against Illegal Activities

Sub-Divisional Officer B Saravanan described it as the biggest action taken this year against illegal sand mining in the district and warned that the crackdown will continue against those involved in illegal extraction of sand, murum and other minor minerals.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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