Bengaluru hit-and-run: 'Kannada actress drove the car'

Bengaluru hit-and-run: 'Kannada actress drove the car'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 25, 2025 09:05 IST

Weeks after a hit-and-run incident left three people injured in Byatarayanapura, police on Friday said the vehicle involved was allegedly driven by Kannada actress Divya Suresh.

IMAGE: Divya Suresh. Photograph: Courtesy @divyasuresh.official/Instagram

The accident occurred in the early hours of October 4, and the vehicle belonged to the actress, officials said.

According to police, Kiran G, along with his cousins Anusha and Anitha, was riding a motorcycle when it was allegedly struck by a speeding black car driven by an 'unidentified' woman. The car fled the scene immediately after the collision.

 

In the mishap, Kiran (25) and Anusha (24) sustained minor injuries and did not require hospitalisation. However, Anitha (33) suffered a broken leg and was admitted to BGS Hospital, where surgery was prescribed, the complaint alleged.

Based on the complaint filed by Kiran, a case was registered on October 7 under Sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 125(a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with other relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, police said.

During the investigation, CCTV footage from the area revealed that the car involved belonged to Suresh and that she was allegedly driving it, a senior police officer said.

"Further investigation in the matter is underway," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
