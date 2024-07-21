News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Pune woman punched in face, left bleeding in road rage case

Pune woman punched in face, left bleeding in road rage case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 21, 2024 16:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In an incident of road rage, a woman riding a two-wheeler with two children was punched in the face by a motorist in Pune city after she advised him to drive properly, police said on Sunday.

IMAGE: The victim, Jerlyn Dsilva shared a video of the incident on social media, which showed her bleeding profusely from her nose. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jerlyn Dsilva on Instagram

A case has been registered against the 57-year-old man and his wife for the attack that occurred at Baner-Pashan Link Road on Saturday, an official said.

The victim, Jerlyn Dsilva, a marketing head at a Pune-based luxury hotel, shared a video of the incident on social media, which showed her bleeding profusely from her nose.

In another video, Dsilva said she was riding towards Baner on a two-wheeler with two children when a man in a car did not give her way.

"While on my bike with the two kids, the old man driving his car did not let me ride ahead. I told him to drive properly. He then lowered the car window and verbally abused me," she said.

 

Dsilva claimed that after she managed to pass the car, the driver tailed her, forcing her to stop on the side of the road.

"The man stopped his car, blocking my way, got out angrily, grabbed my shirt, and punched me three to four times in the face," she alleged in the video.

Dsilva claimed that when she attempted to take the car keys to prevent the man from fleeing, his wife, who was in the car, also assaulted her.

Bystanders intervened during the altercation, and Dsilva was taken to a hospital and the police were subsequently informed.

An official from Chatustringi police station said the couple was booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Road rage: How to steer clear of it
Road rage: How to steer clear of it
SC sentences Sidhu to 1 yr in jail in 34-yr-old case
SC sentences Sidhu to 1 yr in jail in 34-yr-old case
'I Haven't Touched My Car Since...'
'I Haven't Touched My Car Since...'
Asia Cup: Kaur, Ghosh fifties take India past 200
Asia Cup: Kaur, Ghosh fifties take India past 200
Boy infected with Nipah in Kerala dead
Boy infected with Nipah in Kerala dead
Asia Cup: Tanuja replaces injured Shreyanka Patil
Asia Cup: Tanuja replaces injured Shreyanka Patil
Nirmalaji to make history with 7th consecutive Budget
Nirmalaji to make history with 7th consecutive Budget

More like this

Newly-wed Indian shot dead in front of wife in US

Newly-wed Indian shot dead in front of wife in US

UP BJP leader's husband surrenders in road rage case

UP BJP leader's husband surrenders in road rage case

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances