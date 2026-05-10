Youth Arrested For Shooting At BJP Member In Lucknow

A man has been arrested in Lucknow for allegedly shooting a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha member, with personal enmity cited as the primary motive.

Key Points A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) member in Lucknow.

The victim, Chetan Tiwari, is currently undergoing medical treatment at a trauma centre.

Police have identified the accused as Vaibhav Bajpai, who is associated with a traders' association.

The shooting incident is believed to be motivated by personal enmity.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly firing at Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) member in the Mehendiganj area here, police said on Sunday, adding that the injured has been shifted for treatment.

Accused Identified In Lucknow Shooting

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Kamlesh Kumar Dixit said that the accused has been identified as Vaibhav Bajpai, associated with the traders' association.

Details Of The Attack On BJP Leader

The incident occurred on Saturday, and the victim has been identified as Chetan Tiwari (30). Tiwari was immediately rushed to the trauma centre, where he is currently undergoing medical treatment.

Motive Behind The Lucknow Attack

Prima facie, the motive behind the attack is personal enmity.

Police Investigation And Recovery

A case has been registered on the complaint of the wife of the victim.

The pistol used in the crime has been recovered, police said, and added that the incident took place due to personal enmity.