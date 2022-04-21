BJP worker shot dead in east Delhi, manhunt launched to nab accused

A 42-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party member was shot dead on Wednesday in east Delhi's Ghazipur area, the police said.

IMAGE: Police inspecting scene of crime after BJP worker was shot dead in GAzipur, New Delhi, April 20, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

The deceased, identified as Jeetu Choudhary, was the secretary of BJP's Mayur Vihar district unit, they said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 8.15 pm.

The beat staff of Ghazipur Police Station during patrolling noticed a gathering near Mayur Vihar area.

When he reached there, a man was found lying on the road in front of his house with gunshot wound.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital by the people where he was declared brought dead, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said that a case under appropriate sections has been registered and police is searching for the accused.

A crime branch team inspected the scene of the crime and found a few empty cartridges and other important evidence, she said.

Police is scanning the CCTV footages and has asked eyewitnesses to come forward to help it figure out the sequence of events, she added.