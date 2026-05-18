BJP Youth Wing Activist Killed In Surat Stabbing

A BJP youth wing activist was brutally stabbed to death in Surat, Gujarat, highlighting the deadly consequences of unresolved disputes and raising concerns about local safety.

Key Points Jay Dalal, a BJP Yuva Morcha activist, was fatally stabbed in Surat.

The attack was allegedly carried out by three individuals due to an old enmity.

Police have identified the suspects as Kishan Parmar, Pankaj Patil, and Milind Koli.

A prior dispute three months ago is believed to be the motive for the murder.

The Prevention of Anti-Social Activities (PASA) Act had been invoked against one of the accused in March.

A 21-year-old activist of the BJP's youth wing was stabbed to death by three persons over old enmity in Gujarat's Surat city, police said on Monday.

Jay Dalal, an active member of the BJP Yuva Morcha, was attacked around midnight in the Udhna area, an official said.

Details Of The Surat Stabbing Incident

The victim was with his friends at a scrap shop when three persons arrived on a two-wheeler and attacked him with sharp weapons before fleeing the spot, Assistant Commissioner of Police Chirag Vadodaria said.

He succumbed to injuries during treatment at a private hospital, he said.

Investigation And Suspects Identified

The police have identified the alleged accused as Kishan Parmar, Pankaj Patil and Milind Koli, the official said.

As per preliminary investigation, the murder stemmed from a dispute between the accused and the victim around three months ago, the ACP said, adding that efforts are underway to nab the trio.

He said that the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities (PASA) Act was invoked against Parmar in March.

CCTV Footage And Family's Plea For Justice

A CCTV footage of the incident showed the movement of several persons at the crime scene around the time of the attack.

Dalal's mother, Jayshreeben, who is also associated with the BJP, claimed her son had received a phone call from a friend before leaving home on Sunday evening.

"He left home around 7.30 pm and told me he would return late and would not have dinner at home. Around 12.30 am, I got a call informing me that some men had attacked and injured him. He was my only son. I want justice," she said.