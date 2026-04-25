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Home  » News » Political Clash In Gujarat Leaves One Dead

Political Clash In Gujarat Leaves One Dead

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 25, 2026 18:19 IST

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A violent clash between BJP and Congress supporters in Mehsana, Gujarat, resulted in the death of a BJP candidate's relative, casting a shadow over the upcoming local body elections.

Key Points

  • A BJP candidate's relative was killed in a clash with Congress supporters in Mehsana, Gujarat.
  • The incident occurred a day before local body elections in Gujarat.
  • The clash involved stabbing and other weapons, resulting in multiple injuries.
  • Police have registered a case of murder and criminal conspiracy against four individuals.
  • The funeral procession for the deceased was held under tight police security.

A day before the local body polls in Gujarat, a relative of a BJP candidate was stabbed to death and two others were injured in a clash between Congress and BJP supporters in Mehsana, police said on Saturday.

Deadly Clash Between Political Supporters

Miten Chaudhary (21), the nephew of the BJP candidate for ward number 4 of Mehsana Municipal Corporation, Mahendra Chaudhary, was attacked past Friday midnight by four persons, said Deputy Superintendent (DySP) of Police Milap Patel.

 

The alleged attackers include Bharat Chaudhary, the husband of the Congress candidate Neelaben Chaudhary, and their son Dhaval Chaudhary, he said.

The accused, who were carrying a knife, sticks and a pipe, got into an argument with Miten and others in his group "as part of a pre-planned conspiracy" when they were passing through Tavadia crossroad around 12.40 am, the official said. The two groups then clashed.

Investigation and Aftermath of the Violence

Miten, who was stabbed during the fight, later succumbed to his wounds during treatment, the DySP said. Another youth, Dhimant Chaudhary, and Bharat also suffered injuries.

An FIR has been registered against four persons, including Bharat, at the Mehsana A division police station for murder and criminal conspiracy, Patel said, adding that the accused are yet to be arrested.

After the post-mortem, Miten's body was taken to Tawdia village, where his funeral procession was taken out amidst tight police security. A large number of people from the Chaudhary community and local residents joined the procession.

Gujarat Local Body Elections Proceed

Polls will be held on April 26 to elect 9,992 local representatives to 15 civic corporations, including Mehsana, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats, and counting of votes will take place on April 28.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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