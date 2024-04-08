News
Rediff.com  » News » BJP worker crushed by bus after hitting Karandlaje's car door

BJP worker crushed by bus after hitting Karandlaje's car door

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 08, 2024 18:40 IST
A Bharatiya Janata Party worker riding a motorcycle was run over by a bus after he crashed into the open door of a car belonging to Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje and fell down during an election campaign at KR Puram in Bengaluru on Monday.

IMAGE: Bengaluru North BJP candidate Shobha Karandlaje. Photograph: ANI Photo

The deceased, identified as Prakash died on the spot in the incident that occurred near the Ganesha Temple in the locality.

Karandlaje is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Bengaluru North constituency and Prakash was following her convoy during her election campaign.

 

Sources said the minister was inside the car. As soon as the door of her car was opened, Prakash crashed into it and fell down.

The minister said he was run over by a bus coming from behind, killing him instantaneously. It was not known if it was Karandlaje who opened the door or someone else.

Later speaking to reporters, she mourned Prakash's death.

"We all are pained. Prakash was our dedicated worker, who used to be with us round-the-clock. We are with his family. We will pay compensation from our party fund," the minister told reporters.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
