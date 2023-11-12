BRS MLA 'hurt' as Congress, BRS workers clash in poll-bound Telangana

Ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA Guvvala Balaraju was allegedly attacked during a clash that broke out between workers of BRS and Congress in Achampet town of Nagarkurnool district, the police said on Sunday.

IMAGE: BRS and Congress workers clash after BRS MLA Guvvala Balaraju's convoy was stopped in Achampet town of Nagarkurnool district, Telangana, November 11, 2023. Photograph: ANI on X

Balaraju, contesting from Achampet constituency in the November 30 assembly polls in the state "suffered injuries" in the "attack" that happened on Saturday night, a complaint from BRS said.

Balaraju was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad and later discharged.

Congress workers too lodged a complaint with the police that some of their members suffered injuries during the clash.

According to the police, the BRS and Congress followers clashed with each other on Saturday night during which stone pelting was also reported.

The police immediately intervened and dispersed them.

The incident took place when the convoy of the BRS MLA, who was returning after campaigning, was stopped by some Congress workers, who alleged that the MLA was carrying money for distribution.

The clash resulted in minor injuries to some of them, they said, adding that one vehicle in the convoy of the BRS leader was also damaged.

The police on Sunday registered cases in connection with the incident after members of both parties lodged complaints, a senior police official told PTI.

"Further investigations are on. We are verifying into the matter and analysing videos," the official said.

The official further said the BRS in its complaint alleged that Congress workers attacked the MLA's convoy resulting in injuries to the legislator, while Congress in its complaint accused the BRS cadre of attacking them resulting in injuries to some of them.

BRS Working President and IT Minister K T Rama Rao on Sunday visited Balaraju at the hospital.

Reacting to the incident, he said "These are truly unfortunate incidents. Violence certainly has no place in democracy. I think it's the frustration which is creeping in from the opposition camp as they have realised that they are losing the elections."

He added, "The law will take its own course and whoever has done this will have to face the consequences".

In an earlier incident of violence, BRS MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, the party's candidate from Dubbak assembly segment, was injured after a man allegedly stabbed him during campaigning in Siddipet district on October 30. The assailant was later arrested.