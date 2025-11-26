HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Elect BJP-backed candidates, get Rs 10 lakh fund: Union minister

Elect BJP-backed candidates, get Rs 10 lakh fund: Union minister

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 26, 2025 11:05 IST

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has offered Rs 10 lakh fund for villages in his Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency if they elect a Bharatiya Janata Party-backed candidate in the Gram Panchayat polls to be held in Telangana next month.

IMAGE: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Alleging that previous Bharata Rashtra Samiti and Congress governments had only 'deceived' people in the past by promising funds to panchayats who elect their office bearers unanimously, he told the voters not to fall for such tricks this time.

'Karimnagar villages: Elect a BJP-backed candidate unanimously and get Rs 10 lakh instantly for development. If your village elects a BJP-supported president unanimously in Karimnagar Parliamentary constituency, I will directly fund Rs 10 lakh for that village's development -- no delays, no excuses,' he said late on Tuesday, in a post on X.

 

As Member of Parliament, MPLADS funds are available with him, said Sanjay Kumar, Union Minister of State for Home.

The people are already aware how he brought in crores through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and invested them in improving education and healthcare.

As Union minister, he secure even more central funds to strengthen Panchayat development, he said.

The previous BRS government had promised Rs five lakh to Panchayats where the election is unanimous and nearly 70 villages in the Karimnagar Parliament area elected BRS candidates unanimously by trusting the assurance, he said.

However, even after five years, not a single rupee was released by the then KCR government, he alleged.

"Earlier, the Congress government also made similar promises and cheated people in the name of unanimous elections. Those who trusted Congress and BRS ended up suffering financially. Both parties are now preparing to repeat the same deception. I urge the people of Karimnagar not to fall for their words," Sanjay Kumar said.

Only the BJP brings real funds, he asserted.

If Congress or BRS-backed candidates win 'by mistake', new funds will not come, and even the central funds may get diverted, he said, asking people not to fall 'inducements' of the two parties.

The Telangana State Election Commission on November 25 announced a three-phased schedule for gram panchayat elections in the state, to be held on December 11, 14, and 17.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
