Home  » News » Union Ministers Accuse West Bengal of Protocol Breach During President's Visit

Union Ministers Accuse West Bengal of Protocol Breach During President's Visit

March 08, 2026 09:05 IST

Top BJP leaders are blasting the West Bengal government for allegedly violating protocol and showing disrespect towards President Droupadi Murmu during her recent visit, igniting a major political controversy.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Union Ministers Kishan Reddy and Ramchander Rao accuse West Bengal government of protocol breach during President Murmu's visit.
  • The BJP leaders allege insult to the President and the Santal community due to the arrangements made by the West Bengal government.
  • Kishan Reddy demands an unconditional apology from the TMC government for the alleged disrespect.
  • The controversy has ignited a political slugfest in West Bengal, with accusations of disrespect towards the President.
  • President Murmu's concerns about the lack of tribal development in West Bengal have further fuelled the political tensions.

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy and Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao have launched a scathing attack on the West Bengal government, alleging a "blatant violation of protocol" during President Droupadi Murmu's recent visit to that state.

Kishan Reddy said he was deeply disturbed by what happened during Murmu's visit to West Bengal.

 

"The President of India, a proud tribal daughter, was insulted in West Bengal. No CM, no ministers present, and a venue deliberately chosen where Santal people couldn't even reach. This is a blatant violation of protocol and an insult to the highest office of our nation," he said in a post on X.

Calling the TMC government's conduct "shameful and indefensible", he said an unconditional apology is owed to the President, the Santal community and every Indian.

Ramchander Rao said he stands with fellow citizens across the country in expressing sorrow and concern over what transpired in West Bengal.

The words of anguish expressed by President Murmu reflect the sentiments of millions of Indians, he said.

"Despite the TMC government having prior knowledge of the Hon'ble President's visit to West Bengal, the manner in which the situation was handled reveals a troubling disregard for established protocol and constitutional decorum," Rao said.

A fierce political slugfest erupted in poll-bound West Bengal on Saturday, after President Droupadi Murmu flagged the lack of development among tribals in the state, drawing an angry retort from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the TMC of insulting the President.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
