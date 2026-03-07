Mohan Yadav Demands Apology from Mamata Banerjee Over President Murmu's Welcome

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is demanding an apology from West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee after accusing her government of failing to follow protocol and showing disrespect during President Droupadi Murmu's recent visit.

Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Key Points Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav condemns West Bengal government for alleged protocol breach during President Murmu's visit.

Yadav demands an apology from Mamata Banerjee for not welcoming President Murmu appropriately.

The controversy arose after Banerjee accused Murmu of speaking on BJP's advice during a visit to north Bengal.

Yadav asserts that the President's position is above politics and deserves respect from all state governments.

The incident has sparked a political row, with Yadav calling Banerjee's actions a display of 'despicable mentality'.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday condemned the West Bengal government for not following protocol on the issue of welcoming President Droupadi Murmu and sought an apology from Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee on Saturday accused Murmu of speaking "on BJP's advice" after the President, during a visit to north Bengal to attend the 9th International Santal Conference, questioned the pace of development among tribals there. The President had also expressed surprise at the event not having any representative of the WB government.

A controversial situation arose during the visit of President Murmu to West Bengal when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government did not follow protocol, Yadav said in a statement.

When the President arrived in Bidhannagar near Siliguri to address a gathering of tribals, neither the Chief Minister nor any minister was present to welcome her, he said.

Yadav's Strong Condemnation

"The behaviour of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the visit of President Murmu to Bengal is totally condemnable. The position of the President, who holds the highest position in democracy, is above politics for all of us. At a time when the President is on a state visit, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should have taken full care of the President's dignity," Yadav said.

Terming it as an example of a "despicable mentality", Yadav said creating any situation that disrespects the position of the President of India is unbecoming of the CM any state.

"I condemn this in the strongest terms. It is sad that the President's visit is being dragged into local and party politics, which is an example of a despicable mentality. I hope Mamata Banerjee will take this matter seriously and apologise immediately. The situation that has arisen is extremely shameful for the Bengal government," he added.