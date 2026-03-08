MP CM Demands Apology from Mamata Banerjee Over President's Welcome

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is demanding an apology from West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee after alleging a serious breach of protocol during President Droupadi Murmu's recent visit, sparking a national debate on respect for the highest office.

Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Key Points Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav condemns West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for alleged protocol violations during President Murmu's visit.

Yadav asserts that the President's position transcends politics and demands respect from all state leaders.

The controversy arose when no minister was present to welcome President Murmu upon her arrival in Bidhannagar near Siliguri.

Yadav views the alleged lapse as disrespectful to the office of the President and detrimental to India's image.

He urges Mamata Banerjee to apologise for the situation, deeming it shameful for the West Bengal government.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday strongly condemned the alleged violation of protocol in West Bengal on the issue of welcoming President Droupadi Murmu and demanded an apology from CM Mamata Banerjee.

A controversial situation arose during the visit of President Murmu to West Bengal when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government in the state did not follow the protocol, Yadav said in a statement.

When the President arrived in Bidhannagar near Siliguri on March 7 to address a gathering of tribals, neither the chief minister nor any other minister was present to welcome her, he said.

Yadav's Condemnation and Call for Apology

Yadav said that the behaviour of CM Banerjee during the visit of President Murmu to Bengal is totally condemnable.

"The position of the President, who holds the highest position in democracy, is above politics for all of us. At a time when the President is on a state visit, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should have taken full care of the President's dignity," he said.

Terming it an example of a "despicable mentality", Yadav said that creating any situation that disrespects the position of the President of India in the world and hurts his or her dignity is unbecoming of a chief minister of any state.

"I condemn this in the strongest terms. It is sad that the President's visit is being dragged into local and party politics, making it a part of petty politics, which is an example of a despicable mentality.

"I hope that Mamata Banerjee will take this matter seriously and apologise immediately. The situation that has arisen is extremely shameful for the Bengal government," he added.