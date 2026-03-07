Banerjee Slams President Murmu Over Tribal Development Remarks

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sharply criticised President Droupadi Murmu, accusing her of political bias and acting at the behest of the BJP to undermine the state government's image regarding tribal development ahead of upcoming elections.

Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday hit out at President Droupadi Murmu for questioning the pace of development among tribals in the state, accusing her of indulging in politics ahead of the assembly polls "at the behest of the BJP".

Reacting sharply to Murmu's comments during her visit to north Bengal, Banerjee alleged that the BJP was using the President's office to malign the state government.

"BJP has stooped so low that they are using President Droupadi Murmu to malign the state," the CM said at a protest site in Kolkata.

She also said that information conveyed to the President about the absence of state representatives at her programme was incorrect.

Banerjee said it was not always possible for her to attend such programmes in the run-up to elections.

"I can welcome you if you come once a year, but if you come during elections, it won't be possible for me to attend your programmes as I am busy with people's rights," she asserted.

Earlier in the day, addressing a gathering of tribals at Bidhannagar near Siliguri, President Murmu said Banerjee was like her "younger sister", but wondered whether the chief minister was "upset" as neither she nor any state minister was present to receive her during the visit.

Murmu also questioned the shifting of the tribal community's annual programme from Bidhannagar to Goshaipur near Bagdogra airport, suggesting that the change of venue might have reduced the turnout.

Banerjee said that safeguarding the rights of voters and addressing alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were currently her priority.

"I am busy with people's rights and the SIR; these are my priority," she said.

Banerjee Questions BJP's Record on Tribal Welfare

The chief minister also questioned the BJP's record on tribal welfare in states ruled by the party.

"Are you (President Murmu) aware how the saffron party is snatching away the rights of tribals in BJP-ruled states?" she asked.

Referring to the ethnic violence in Manipur, Banerjee said questions should be raised about how tribals were treated in BJP-governed states.

"President Murmu is talking about tribals, but why were you silent when tribals in Manipur and other BJP-ruled states were tortured?" the TMC supremo said.