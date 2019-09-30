News
BJP, Shiv Sena finalise alliance for Maha elections

BJP, Shiv Sena finalise alliance for Maha elections

September 30, 2019 22:29 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena have finalised the seat-sharing deal for the Maharashtra assembly elections 2019, senior state BJP minister Chandrakant Patil
said in Mumbai on Monday.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will announce the quantum of seat sharing, Patil told reporters.

 

A statement issued Patil and senior Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai later said the Republican Party of India (A), Rashtriya Samaj Paksh, Shiv Sangram Sanghatna and Rayat Kranti Sena will be the other partners of the 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance).

The development comes a day after Thackeray handed out mandatory A-B forms -- a form which mentions the official party candidate -- to his party's candidates, including to son Aaditya Thackeray.

Aaditya Thackeray will become the first Thackeray to contest an election. He said on Monday that he will contest the Worli assembly segment in Mumbai.

