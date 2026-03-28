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Home  » News » Job Promise Turns Sour: Three Booked for Alleged Cheating and Assault in Bhadohi

Job Promise Turns Sour: Three Booked for Alleged Cheating and Assault in Bhadohi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 28, 2026 09:50 IST

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In Bhadohi, three individuals, including the brother of a former BSP leader, face charges of cheating and assault after allegedly promising a government job in exchange for money.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Three individuals in Bhadohi, including the brother of a former BSP district president, are accused of a job scam.
  • The accused allegedly took ₹6.5 lakh from a man, promising a government job for his relative.
  • When the job didn't materialise, the complainant was allegedly assaulted and threatened.
  • An FIR has been registered against the accused under sections pertaining to criminal breach of trust and criminal intimidation.

Three people, including the brother of a former BSP district president, were booked for allegedly cheating a man here by promising a government job for his relative and later threatening and assaulting him, police said on Saturday.

According to Gopiganj Station House Officer Shailesh Kumar Rai, the FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by Ashish Kumar, a medical store owner from Saripur village, on Friday.

 

The complainant alleged that Vitthalpur residents Daya Shankar Gautam, his son Deepankar Gautam, and another person Om Prakash Yadav allegedly took Rs 6.5 lakh from him between April 9 and December 7, 2025 by promising a clerical job for his brother at a government school in Prayagraj, SHO Rai said.

Daya Shankar is the brother of former district president of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Baijnath Gautam.

When the job did not materialise even after two months after the promised date, the accused asked Kumar to collect the submitted documents from the BSP office.

When he later demanded the money back, the accused allegedly called him again to the BSP office, assaulted him and threatened to implicate him in a false case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, besides issuing death threats, the SHO said quoting the FIR.

Kumar took the help of a relative serving in the police department and lodged a complaint.

The FIR was registered under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to criminal breach of trust, voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult and criminal intimidation, the SHO said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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