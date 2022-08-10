News
BJP now needs BJD, YSR Cong more to get key bills passed in RS

BJP now needs BJD, YSR Cong more to get key bills passed in RS

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 10, 2022 22:53 IST
With the Janata Dal-United moving out of the National Democratic Alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party will now have to depend more on regional outfits like the Biju Janata Dal and the YSR Congress to get key legislations through in Rajya Sabha.

The JD-U has five members in the Rajya Sabha, including deputy chairman Harivansh whose fate now hangs in the balance as he may have to resign since his party has moved out of the ruling alliance.

 

However, Harivansh may continue in the post going by precedent set by Somnath Chatterjee who remained the Speaker of Lok Sabha even after he was expelled by the Communist Party of India-Marxist from the party in 2008.

The JD-U has 16 MPs in Lok Sabha, but the BJP enjoys an absolute majority of its own in the lower house.

The BJP does not have a majority of its own in Rajya Sabha, where the saffron party has only 91 members.

It has the support of a total of 110 MPs, which includes two independents and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (four MPs).

In the 245-member house, the BJP would require the support of 123 for a simple majority, for which it would need the support of three more independents and either the BJD or the YSRCP.

The BJD and the YSR Congress Party, which have nine MPs each in Rajya Sabha, have extended their support to the ruling party in getting key legislations passed in the recent past.

Among the eight other MPs of regional parties which are allies of NDA are Ramdas Athawale of Republican Party of India-Athawale, Hishey Lachungpa of Sikkim Democratic Front, Birendra Prasad Baishya of Asom Gana Parishad, Anbumani Ramadoss of Pattali Makkal Katchi and GK Vasan of Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar).

Wanweiroy Kharlukhi of the National People's Party, K Vanlalvena of Mizo National Front and Rwngwra Narzary of United People's Party-Liberal are also backing the BJP.

Besides, two independent MPs -- Ajit Kumar Bhuyan from Assam and Kartikeya Sharma from Haryana -- are also with the ruling NDA.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
