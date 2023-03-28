News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Delhi police refuse nod for Ram Navmi procession in Jahangirpuri, Ramzan prayers in park

Delhi police refuse nod for Ram Navmi procession in Jahangirpuri, Ramzan prayers in park

Source: PTI
March 28, 2023 20:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Delhi police has denied permission to a group for holding 'Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra' on Ram Navami in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, which was rocked by violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession last year, officials said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: A replica of the Ayodhya Ram temple taken out during the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra at Ramleela maidan, New Delhi, April 12, 2019. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ram Navani will be celebrated on Thursday.

Permission for praying at a park on Ramzan has also been denied, a senior official said.

The official order declining permission for the 'Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra' was signed by the assistant commissioner of police (headquarters) of the northwest district and issued on Monday.

 

"I am directed to inform you that your request for 'Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra' on the occasion of Ram Navami Mahotsav on Thursday has been considered by the competent authority but could not be acceded to form law and order point of view," according to the order.

The senior official said according to police records, there was no previous permission granted to the group for this particular event. The permission was "not traditional". Only this particular permission for the Jahangirpuri area has been denied.

On April 21, 2022, clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri in which eight police personnel and a local resident were injured. 

Another permission sought by a group for praying at a park in Netaji Subhash Place during Ramzan has also been denied as it was also deemed "not traditional", the police said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Nothing objectionable said in dharma sansad: Police
Nothing objectionable said in dharma sansad: Police
SC seeks Delhi police chargesheet in hate speech case
SC seeks Delhi police chargesheet in hate speech case
SC seeks status report on Dharma Sansad hate speech
SC seeks status report on Dharma Sansad hate speech
Avoiding hate speech must for communal harmony: SC
Avoiding hate speech must for communal harmony: SC
SC rejects Custom's plea against Adani firms
SC rejects Custom's plea against Adani firms
Cong plans month-long stir over Rahul disqualification
Cong plans month-long stir over Rahul disqualification
Fraternity, prosperity and polarisation
Fraternity, prosperity and polarisation
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Terror suspects hired to kill rightwing leaders'

'Terror suspects hired to kill rightwing leaders'

Avoiding hate speech must for communal harmony: SC

Avoiding hate speech must for communal harmony: SC

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances