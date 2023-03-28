Delhi police refuse nod for Ram Navmi procession in Jahangirpuri, Ramzan prayers in park

The Delhi police has denied permission to a group for holding 'Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra' on Ram Navami in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, which was rocked by violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession last year, officials said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: A replica of the Ayodhya Ram temple taken out during the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra at Ramleela maidan, New Delhi, April 12, 2019. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ram Navani will be celebrated on Thursday.

Permission for praying at a park on Ramzan has also been denied, a senior official said.

The official order declining permission for the 'Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra' was signed by the assistant commissioner of police (headquarters) of the northwest district and issued on Monday.

"I am directed to inform you that your request for 'Shree Ram Bhagwan Pratima Yatra' on the occasion of Ram Navami Mahotsav on Thursday has been considered by the competent authority but could not be acceded to form law and order point of view," according to the order.

The senior official said according to police records, there was no previous permission granted to the group for this particular event. The permission was "not traditional". Only this particular permission for the Jahangirpuri area has been denied.

On April 21, 2022, clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri in which eight police personnel and a local resident were injured.

Another permission sought by a group for praying at a park in Netaji Subhash Place during Ramzan has also been denied as it was also deemed "not traditional", the police said.