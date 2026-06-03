BJP, Nepal's RSP Discuss Gen Z

'Our discussions focused on the India-Nepal development partnership and people-to-people ties.'

IMAGE: Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party President Rabi Lamichhane meets Bharatiya Janata Party National President Nitin Nabin during a visit to the BJP headquarters under the 'Know BJP' initiative in New Delhi, June 2, 2026. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

During their meeting on Tuesday, Rabi Lamichhane, chairman of Nepal's ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), and Nitin Nabin, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s national president, discussed 'the growing role and potential of Gen Z in politics, especially in shaping democratic participation, public discourse and future leadership,' the BJP said.

Lamichhane, 51, along with a delegation comprising senior party leaders, is on a visit to India on the invitation of 46-year-old Nabin, the youngest-ever BJP national chief.

Lamichhane also called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar later in the day.

IMAGE: Nitin Nabin greets Rabi Lamichhane. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Nitin Nabin presents Rabi Lamichhane a replica of the Ram Lalla idol. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Nitin Nabin presents Rabi Lamichhane a brass Ashtamangala wall hanger. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Rabi Lamichhane presents a Pashupatinath statue to Nitin Nabin. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Key Points BJP chief Nitin Nabin and Nepal's Rabi Lamichhane discussed Gen Z's growing political influence.

India and Nepal leaders highlighted development cooperation and strong people-to-people ties during meetings.

India rejected any third-party involvement in resolving its long-standing boundary dispute with Nepal.

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah suggested China and Britain could be involved in border discussions.

Nepal's parliament faced disruption as lawmakers protested remarks related to the India-Nepal border issue.

IMAGE: Senior BJP and RSP leaders in discussion, here and below. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

India-Nepal Development Ties

'Our discussions focused on the India-Nepal development partnership and people-to-people ties. These have a crucial role in promoting growth and prosperity,' EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

According to a statement by BJP Foreign Affairs Department In-Charge Vijay Chauthaiwale, the two leaders discussed the role of Gen Z in politics.

Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Gen Z Politics Focus

Nabin shared insights into the party's journey, ideology, organisational structure and its people-centric approach to political engagement during his discussion with the Nepalese leader.

The RSP secured a massive win in Nepal's elections held earlier this year, following last year's Gen Z protests that ousted the government.

IMAGE: Nitin Nabin in discussion with Rabi Lamichhane. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Border Dispute Debate

In a related development, India on Tuesday categorically rejected any role for third parties to resolve its boundary row with Nepal, days after Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah sought the involvement of China and the UK to address the long-standing dispute.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said both sides have established bilateral mechanisms to deal with all aspects of the border issue and that close to 98 per cent of the India-Nepal boundary has been demarcated.

India Rejects Mediation

"While close to 98 per cent of the India-Nepal boundary has been demarcated, there are some unresolved segments.

"The shifting of the course of the Gandak river has resulted in this situation," he said.

"In addition, there are cases of cross-border occupation and encroachment of No-Man's land in demarcated segments of the boundary which are currently being mapped jointly," he added.

Shah, the rapper-turned-politician, told the Nepalese parliament on Sunday that apart from discussions with India on the border dispute, Nepal was in touch with China and Britain as well.

'Since this problem dates from the time when British India left the region, it is our view that England should be involved in this matter,' Shah said.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Rabi Lamichhane, here and below. Photograph: @DrSJaishankar X/ANI Photo

Nepal and India have had an old boundary dispute over Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani.

India has consistently maintained that the territories are part of Uttarakhand.

In his comments, Shah had also acknowledged that Nepal has 'encroached' on Indian territories.

Photograph: @DrSJaishankar X/ANI Photo

Both Houses of Nepal's parliament were adjourned on Tuesday after lawmakers continued to obstruct proceedings over Shah's remarks about his country's border issues with India.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff