India rejects third-party role in resolving border dispute with Nepal

India has firmly dismissed any third-party intervention in its border dispute with Nepal, asserting that bilateral mechanisms are sufficient to resolve the long-standing issue.

IMAGE: Ambassador of India Naveen Srivastava pays a courtesy call on Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal, at the Nepal Ministry, in Kathmandu, April 6, 2026. Photograph: @MofaNepal X/ANI Photo

Key Points Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah suggested involving China and the UK in the border issue.

India emphasises that existing bilateral mechanisms are sufficient to address the border matters.

Approximately 98 per cent of the India-Nepal boundary has already been demarcated through bilateral efforts.

The border dispute includes areas such as Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura, and Kalapani, which India claims as part of Uttarakhand.

India on Tuesday categorically rejected any role for third parties to resolve its boundary row with Nepal, days after Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah sought involvement of China and the UK to address the long-standing dispute.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said both sides have established bilateral mechanisms to deal with all aspects of the border issue and that close to 98 per cent of the India-Nepal boundary has been demarcated.

Nepal seeks external mediation in border dispute

Shah, the rapper-turned-politician, said in Nepalese Parliament on Sunday that apart from discussions with India on the border dispute, Nepal was in touch with China and Britain as well.

"Since this problem dates from the time when British India left the region, it is our view that England should be involved in this matter," he said.

Nepal and India have had an old boundary dispute over Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani. India has consistently maintained that the territories are part of Uttarakhand.

India reaffirms bilateral approach to border resolution

"We have established bilateral mechanisms to deal with all aspects of boundary matters. It should be clear to all concerned that there is no role for any third parties in a bilateral matter between India and Nepal," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

The external affairs ministry spokesperson's response came when asked about Shah's comments.

"We have seen the remarks of the prime minister of Nepal concerning India-Nepal boundary as well as the subsequent statement issued by Nepali foreign ministry on this matter," Jaiswal said.

Unresolved segments and cross-border issues

"While close to 98 per cent of the India-Nepal boundary has been demarcated, there are some unresolved segments. The shifting of the course of the Gandak river has resulted in this situation," he said.

"In addition, there are cases of cross-border occupation and encroachment of No-Man's land in demarcated segments of the boundary which are currently being mapped jointly," he added.

In his comments, Shah had also acknowledged that Nepal has "encroached" on Indian territories.