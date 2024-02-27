News
Rediff.com  » News » Result tied, BJP knocks Abhishek Singhvi out of RS through lots

Result tied, BJP knocks Abhishek Singhvi out of RS through lots

Source: PTI
February 27, 2024 20:57 IST
Amid cross-voting, BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan on Tuesday won the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal Pradesh, defeating ruling Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi, officials said.

IMAGE: The BJP's Harsh Mahajan, who trounced the Congress's Abhishek Manu Singhvi in the Rajya Sabha elections, Shimla, February 27, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The contest was tied at 34-34 votes, after which Mahajan was declared winner by draw of lots, they said.

 

It is a major jolt for the Congress which has 40 MLAs in the 68-member state assembly and claimed support of the independents. The result made it clear that nine MLAs voted in favour of the BJP which was confident that Congress MLAs would exercise 'conscience vote'.

At present, the BJP has 25 MLAs in the state assembly. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
