News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BJP running 'political brothel' in Maharashtra: Raut

BJP running 'political brothel' in Maharashtra: Raut

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
February 18, 2024 17:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party was running a "political brothel" in Maharashtra and was solely responsible for polluting the state's culture.

IMAGE: Sanjay Raut said that the BJP is now so desperate it has to induct Ashok Chavan, who allegedly insulted the Kargil War martyrs as the Adarsh tower was made for their kin. Photograph: ANI Photo

In his column Rokthok in the Uddhav Thackeray-led outfit's mouthpiece Saamana, the Rajya Sabha MP said the BJP was not confident of winning more than 200 Lok Saha seats and cited the induction of leaders like Ashok Chavan, a former Congress chief minister.

"Maharashtra was once famed for the staunch support for progressive and modern thoughts in politics. The BJP is solely responsible for changing the image of the state, which is now known for political switch overs, and decline in its culture," Raut alleged.

"BJP leaders like Devendra Fadnavis and (former MP) Kirit Somaiya were once harsh critics of Chavan. They levelled serious allegations against him. But now Fadnavis was present when Chavan joined the BJP. Fadnavis had once called Chavan a 'dealer'. Now, the state's deputy chief minister has to deal with him," Raut said.

Chavan, who was once accused by the party of alleged involvement in the Adarsh housing scam, joined the BJP last week and was nominated by the party to the Rajya Sabha.

 

"The BJP is running a political brothel in the state now. And its end has begun now. Chhagan Bhujbal faced allegations of corruption in Maharashtra Sadan construction, Ajit Pawar was accused of involvement in irrigation and Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scams, while Ashok Chavan faced allegations in the Adarsh Society scam," he said in the column.

Fadnavis, when he was in opposition, used to talk about putting them in jail but now they are his party colleagues, Raut pointed out.

Either the BJP's allegations were fake or their corruption has been covered up now that they have joined the ruling party, he claimed.

"History will remember the BJP as a shameless and immoral institution of the country," he said.

The BJP is not confident of winning even 200 seats in the Lok Sabha polls on the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi so is inducting corrupt faces across the country, he claimed in his column.

Quoting an unnamed survey for Lok Sabha elections, Raut claimed, "RSS insiders suggest the BJP will win only 190 Lok Sabha seats. It means there will be huge changes in the political landscape post-2024 LS elections."

The BJP is now so desperate it has to induct Chavan, who allegedly insulted the Kargil War martyrs as the Adarsh tower was made for their kin, he said.

Just for Nanded Lok Sabha seat the BJP has inducted him, he alleged.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
When Anguished Son Tweets About Father
When Anguished Son Tweets About Father
Why MoSha Are Worried About 2024 LS Poll
Why MoSha Are Worried About 2024 LS Poll
Revealed! BJP's Plan To Win 2024 Election
Revealed! BJP's Plan To Win 2024 Election
India's Record Six Showcase: Rohit, Young Guns Shine
India's Record Six Showcase: Rohit, Young Guns Shine
How dominant India outplayed England to take 2-1 lead
How dominant India outplayed England to take 2-1 lead
Shastri praises BCCI's chartered flight for Ashwin
Shastri praises BCCI's chartered flight for Ashwin
PHOTOS: India crush England in epic 434-runs victory
PHOTOS: India crush England in epic 434-runs victory
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Is Modi Nervous About 2024 Result?

Is Modi Nervous About 2024 Result?

'They started Opposition unity much too late'

'They started Opposition unity much too late'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances