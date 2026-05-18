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BJP MLA's Phone Snatched During Morning Walk

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 18, 2026 18:38 IST

A BJP MLA in Raipur had his mobile phone snatched during a morning walk, raising questions about security and sparking political criticism.

Key Points

  • Senior BJP MLA Dharamlal Kaushik's mobile phone was allegedly snatched during his morning walk in Raipur.
  • Police arrested the accused, Manikant Dhruv, within eight hours and recovered the stolen mobile phone.
  • The opposition Congress party criticised the BJP government, calling the incident a 'slap on the state's so-called good governance'.
  • Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel highlighted the incident during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Chhattisgarh.

A 19-year-old motorcycle-borne man allegedly snatched the mobile phone of senior BJP MLA and former Chhattisgarh Assembly speaker Dharamlal Kaushik during his morning walk in Raipur on Monday, police said.

Swift Arrest After Mobile Phone Theft

The accused, identified as Manikant Dhruv, was arrested within eight hours of the incident and the stolen mobile phone as well as the motorcycle used in the crime were recovered, they said.

 

Dhruv, a resident of Balodabazar-Bhatapara district who currently lives in Rajiv Nagar area here under Khamhardih police station limits works occasionally as a bike taxi rider, an official said.

Political Fallout and Criticism

The Opposition Congress targeted the BJP government over the incident, stating it had occurred during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's three-day visit to the state and calling it "a slap on the state's so-called good governance".

The incident occurred while Kaushik was out for morning walk from his official residence, the official said.

"At around 7:15 am, a motorcycle-borne youth allegedly snatched his mobile phone near the PWD arch bridge under Civil Lines police station limits and fled. Soon after being alerted, senior police officers reached the spot and joint teams of the Crime Branch and local police stations were deployed to trace the accused," he said.

Investigation Details

The footage from hundreds of CCTV cameras installed near the crime scene and along possible escape routes were scanned, and technical surveillance and human intelligence inputs were used as part of the probe, the official said.

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, in a post on X, said the incident, which occurred while Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in Chhattisgarh, is "a slap on the face of so-called good governance".

"Incidents of theft, stabbing, murder, and robbery are at their peak everywhere. Meanwhile, the state's most incompetent Home Minister is busy with reels and receptions," Baghel wrote.

In another post, Baghel shared the live programme link of Shah's flagging off 'CG Dial 112' emergency response service vehicle in Raipur from Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's handle, and wrote, "Here you keep flagging off 'Dial 112', while thieves snatched Dharam Lal Kaushik ji's mobile and escaped".

Shah is on a three-day visit to Chhattisgarh since Sunday to attend a series of programmes and chair a meeting of the Central Zonal Council in Bastar.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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