Phone Snatching From BJP MLA Sparks Political Storm

A senior BJP MLA had his mobile phone snatched during a morning walk in Raipur, igniting a political firestorm and raising concerns about law and order in Chhattisgarh.

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points Senior BJP MLA Dharamlal Kaushik's mobile phone was allegedly snatched in Raipur during his morning walk.

The incident has triggered a political row, with the Congress party criticising the BJP government over law and order.

Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel slammed the state government, citing rising incidents of theft and robbery.

Police are investigating the incident, reviewing CCTV footage to identify the accused.

The incident occurred during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Chhattisgarh.

Unidentified motorcycle-borne men allegedly snatched the mobile phone of senior BJP MLA Dharamlal Kaushik during his morning walk here on Monday, triggering a political row over law and order.

Opposition Attacks Government Over Law And Order

The Opposition Congress targeted the BJP government over the incident, stating that it had occurred during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's three-day visit to the state and calling it "a slap on the state's so-called good governance".

According to the police, motorcycle-borne thieves snatched Kaushik's mobile phone while he was walking alone on a PWD flyover under the Civil Lines police station limits.

Police Investigation Underway

After being alerted, the police rushed to the area and began scanning CCTV footage from nearby locations to identify and trace the accused, an official said.

Speaking to reporters, former assembly speaker Kaushik confirmed the incident and said he had informed the police, and they are investigating.

Former CM Slams State Government

Slamming the state government, former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, in a post on X, said the incident, which occurred during a morning walk while the country's Home Minister Amit Shah is in Chhattisgarh, is "a slap on the face of so-called good governance".

"Incidents of theft, stabbing, murder, and robbery are at their peak everywhere. Meanwhile, the state's most incompetent Home Minister is busy with reels and receptions," he wrote.

In another post, Baghel shared the live programme link of Shah's flagging off 'CG Dial 112' emergency response service vehicle in Raipur from Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's handle, and wrote, "Here you keep flagging off 'Dial 112', while thieves snatched Dharam Lal Kaushik ji's mobile and escaped".

Shah is on a three-day visit to Chhattisgarh to attend a series of programmes and chair a meeting of the Central Zonal Council in Bastar.