BJP MLA Booked For Assaulting Government Engineer In Rajasthan

A BJP MLA in Rajasthan, Jaideep Bihani, has been booked after allegedly assaulting a government engineer, leading to an FIR and raising questions about conduct of elected officials.

Key Points BJP MLA Jaideep Bihani is booked for allegedly assaulting an assistant engineer in Rajasthan.

The FIR was registered following a complaint by RUIDP Assistant Engineer Jaganlal Bairwa.

The charges include assault and obstructing a public servant from discharging official duty.

Bairwa alleges the MLA threatened him earlier and assaulted him during a meeting at the MLA's office.

Police in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district registered an FIR against BJP MLA Jaideep Bihani and several others in connection with an alleged assault on an assistant engineer of the Rajasthan Urban Infrastructure Development Project.

FIR Filed Against MLA and Supporters

The case was registered on Wednesday evening at Jawahar Nagar police station following a complaint by RUIDP Assistant Engineer Jaganlal Bairwa.

SHO Devendra Singh Rathore said on Thursday that the FIR was registered against 5-6 named persons, including Bihani, and other unidentified persons.

Charges Include Assault and Obstruction

He said that the FIR includes charges related to assault, obstructing a public servant from discharging official duty and provisions of the SC/ST Act.

In his complaint, Bairwa alleged that Bihani and his supporters assaulted him during a meeting at the MLA's 'Jan Seva Kendra' on April 30.

Previous Threats Alleged

Bairwa, a resident of Sawai Madhopur district, alleged that the MLA had threatened him earlier during a DISHA committee meeting held on April 10.

Bairwa claimed that on April 30, Krishna Dhariwal, the Assistant Engineer at Public Health Engineering Department, called him and asked him to come to the MLA's seva kendra for a meeting, where the assault took place.

MLA's Counter-Complaint

Bihani had alleged that Dhariwal, along with two others, assaulted him and his colleagues accompanying him during a public hearing.

But the MLA first first lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that Bairwa and two others assaulted him, following which they were arrested.

After being released, Bairwa filed a counter-complaint alleging that it was the MLA and his supporters who thrashed him.