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Rajasthan MLA Claims Assault By Officials During Hearing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 30, 2026 20:15 IST

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BJP MLA Jaideep Bihani claims he was assaulted by officials during a public hearing in Jaipur, leading to arrests and an ongoing police investigation into the incident.

Key Points

  • BJP MLA Jaideep Bihani alleges he was assaulted by officials during a public hearing in Jaipur.
  • The alleged assault occurred at a legislator service centre during a meeting about water supply disruptions.
  • Three individuals, including an assistant engineer and project manager, have been arrested based on the MLA's complaint.
  • Police are investigating the incident, including allegations of abusive language used by the MLA.

BJP MLA Jaideep Bihani alleged that he was assaulted by three officials in a scuffle that broke out during a public hearing, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 11 am at a legislator service centre operating from SD Bihani College in the Jawahar Nagar area.

 

Allegations of Assault and Injuries

Bihani alleged that an assistant engineer of the Rajasthan Urban Infrastructure Development Project, along with two others, assaulted him during the hearing, causing injuries to his eye and face and damaging his spectacles.

Arrests Made Following Complaint

Based on the MLA's complaint, police have arrested three persons -- AEN Jaganlal Bairwa, project manager Shahnawaz and Sohail Parmar, a planning manager associated with Larsen & Toubro.

Police Investigation Underway

Station House Officer Devendra Singh Rathore said a case is being registered. They are investigating whether the confrontation escalated after the MLA used abusive language and whether the officials were also assaulted during the incident.

The meeting had been called to discuss the disruption in water supply in parts of the city, including Purani Abadi and Karanpur Road areas, where residents have reportedly faced shortages for the past several days.

Police said the matter is being probed from all angles.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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