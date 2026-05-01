HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Ashok Gehlot Calls For Impartial Probe In BJP MLA Assault Case

Ashok Gehlot Calls For Impartial Probe In BJP MLA Assault Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 01, 2026 23:02 IST

x

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot urges a fair investigation into the alleged assault case involving a BJP MLA, following counter-allegations from RUIDP officials.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Former CM Ashok Gehlot demands a fair probe into the alleged assault of a BJP MLA from Sriganganagar.
  • Rajasthan Police have arrested three individuals in connection with the alleged assault on BJP legislator Jaideep Bihani.
  • RUIDP officials accused of assault by the MLA held a press conference levelling counter-allegations.
  • Gehlot highlights the sensitivity of the case due to one official belonging to the Dalit community.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday demanded a fair probe into a case of alleged assault involving a BJP MLA from Sriganganagar, police said.

The demand came after Rajasthan Police on Thursday arrested three persons for allegedly assaulting BJP legislator Jaideep Bihani.

 

Counter-Allegations Emerge in MLA Assault Case

In a post on X, Gehlot said that while the MLA had earlier accused the Rajasthan Urban Infrastructure Development Project (RUIDP) officials of assault. They held a press conference on Friday and levelled counter-allegations against the legislator, also displaying their injuries before the media.

Calling it a serious matter, Gehlot said the issue becomes more sensitive as one of the officials belongs to the "Dalit" community.

He urged the state government to take the matter seriously and conduct an impartial investigation to ascertain the truth and ensure appropriate action against those found guilty.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Rajasthan MLA Claims Assault By Officials During Hearing
NSUI Leader Claims Assault by BJP MLA's Supporters Near Rajasthan Assembly
NSUI Leader Claims Assault by BJP MLA's Supporters Near Rajasthan Assembly
Congress issues show cause notice to 3 Gehlot loyalists
Congress issues show cause notice to 3 Gehlot loyalists
Sulking MLAs meet Gehlot, to go to Udaipur with him
Sulking MLAs meet Gehlot, to go to Udaipur with him
Ajay Maken slams Gehlot's loyalist-MLAs, charges them with indiscipline
Ajay Maken slams Gehlot's loyalist-MLAs, charges them with indiscipline

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 India Sounds Slipping Into Silence

webstory image 2

7 Ways To Prevent A Heatstroke

webstory image 3

9 Traditional Ways To Conquer Summer Heat

VIDEOS

Sophie Choudrys glamorous and stylish look caught everyones attention1:01

Sophie Choudrys glamorous and stylish look caught...

Nature's Masterpiece: Bhalesa Glows Under Fresh Snow0:52

Nature's Masterpiece: Bhalesa Glows Under Fresh Snow

Kedarnath Dham Turns Freezing Cold Amid Cloudy Skies0:36

Kedarnath Dham Turns Freezing Cold Amid Cloudy Skies

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO