Ashok Gehlot Calls For Impartial Probe In BJP MLA Assault Case

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot urges a fair investigation into the alleged assault case involving a BJP MLA, following counter-allegations from RUIDP officials.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Former CM Ashok Gehlot demands a fair probe into the alleged assault of a BJP MLA from Sriganganagar.

Rajasthan Police have arrested three individuals in connection with the alleged assault on BJP legislator Jaideep Bihani.

RUIDP officials accused of assault by the MLA held a press conference levelling counter-allegations.

Gehlot highlights the sensitivity of the case due to one official belonging to the Dalit community.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday demanded a fair probe into a case of alleged assault involving a BJP MLA from Sriganganagar, police said.

The demand came after Rajasthan Police on Thursday arrested three persons for allegedly assaulting BJP legislator Jaideep Bihani.

Counter-Allegations Emerge in MLA Assault Case

In a post on X, Gehlot said that while the MLA had earlier accused the Rajasthan Urban Infrastructure Development Project (RUIDP) officials of assault. They held a press conference on Friday and levelled counter-allegations against the legislator, also displaying their injuries before the media.

Calling it a serious matter, Gehlot said the issue becomes more sensitive as one of the officials belongs to the "Dalit" community.

He urged the state government to take the matter seriously and conduct an impartial investigation to ascertain the truth and ensure appropriate action against those found guilty.