Former Maha CM's son throws mud on official

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Narayan Rane's son Nitesh Rane was caught on camera attacking an official, days after Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Akash Vijayvargiya was arrested for hitting a civic official with a bat.

Nitesh Rane and his supporters threw mud on engineer Prakash Shedekar at a bridge near Mumbai-Goa highway in Kankavali, when they were inspecting the potholes-ridden highway. Rane's supporters later tied the helpless official to the bridge over the river.

The incident comes right after Akash Vijayvargiya, son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, had assaulted a municipal official with a cricket bat during a demolition drive in Indore last week and his action was caught on camera, footage of which went viral, triggering a row.

His action was slammed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said that arrogance and misbehaviour cannot be tolerated.