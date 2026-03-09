BJP Official's Suicide Attempt Over Councillor Nomination Sparks Controversy

A BJP leader in Maharashtra attempted suicide after being denied a nominated corporator position, exposing internal party rifts and raising questions about the selection process.

Key Points A BJP official in Latur, Maharashtra, attempted suicide due to frustration over being denied a nominated corporator position.

Sanjay Gir, a BJP general secretary, tried to set himself on fire after Pradeep More was chosen for the corporator post instead of him.

The incident highlights internal disputes within the BJP regarding nominations for local government positions.

The Congress party and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi have also announced their nominated corporators following recent civic body elections.

A BJP functionary from Latur district in Maharashtra tried to set himself on fire by pouring diesel on Monday, frustrated over the party picking another leader as a nominated corporator in the municipal corporation.

BJP general secretary Sanjay Gir attempted suicide on the premises of the municipal corporation, police said, adding that timely intervention by the party workers prevented a potential tragedy.

According to sources, Gir's name had earlier been conveyed as the party's choice for the nominated corporator's post. However, in a sudden development, the party announced Pradeep More for the position, triggering strong resentment among Gir's supporters.

"I had not asked the party for the post. But my name was announced earlier and later replaced with another candidate's name at the last moment. I felt deeply sad, and that led me to take this extreme step," Gir told reporters.

Other Nominations Announced

The BJP has announced Devidas Kale as the leader of the opposition in the municipal corporation, and Pradeep More and Bhima Bembalkar as nominated corporators.

The Congress has announced four nominated corporators following its decisive victory in the civic body, namely Kiran Jadhav, Shivaji Javalgekar, Afzal Qureshi, and Baswaraj Dharane.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has nominated Baba Pathan as a nominated corporator.