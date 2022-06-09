News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BJP-JJP MLAs in Haryana shifted to resort ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

BJP-JJP MLAs in Haryana shifted to resort ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 09, 2022 09:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, Haryana MLAs of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janata Party alliance have shifted to a resort in Chandigarh to discuss the strategy for the elections.

Photograph: ANI

The polls are slated to be held on June 10.

Speaking to the reporters on Wednesday, Minister J P Dalal said that they have called all the MLAs to make the new MLAs understand on the polling procedure.

 

"We've come here (Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh) to understand the process of voting for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. All technical details regarding the poll will be discussed as many MLAs are first-time MLAs. They have never taken part in the Rajya Sabha elections. So it will be decided who will vote for the BJP and for the Independent," he said.

When asked about the Congress party which has shifted its MLAs to Chhattisgarh, the minister said that the worry of the party shows that they have factions within themselves.

"Our win is certain as we have 40 votes for our party. Our alliance partner has 10 votes. I don't understand that Congress had 31 MLAs, yet they are worried. This shows that Congress is a party which is divided in sections. We are not scared. We are roaming freely. We are here only to discuss who has to cast vote for which candidate," Dalal said.

He informed that the MLAs will stay at the resort till Thursday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Print this article
RS poll: Parties sweat it out to keep flock together
RS poll: Parties sweat it out to keep flock together
BJP tally likely to remain below 100 after RS polls
BJP tally likely to remain below 100 after RS polls
'It Is Humiliating': Nagma On Rajya Sabha Snub
'It Is Humiliating': Nagma On Rajya Sabha Snub
IIT-M Offers Free 'Out of the Box Thinking' Course
IIT-M Offers Free 'Out of the Box Thinking' Course
Pant & Hardik Ready for Thursday's Game
Pant & Hardik Ready for Thursday's Game
'This film is not a political snapshot'
'This film is not a political snapshot'
Pakistan's Babar breaks Kohli's phenomenal record
Pakistan's Babar breaks Kohli's phenomenal record
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

BJP, Congress in dogfight in 4 states over RS polls

BJP, Congress in dogfight in 4 states over RS polls

Congressmen Upset About RS Nom For 'Outsider'

Congressmen Upset About RS Nom For 'Outsider'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances