News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Naqvi, Sibal among RS retirees, polling for 57 seats on June 10

Naqvi, Sibal among RS retirees, polling for 57 seats on June 10

Source: PTI
May 12, 2022 18:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Elections will be held on June 10 to fill 57 Rajya Sabha seats from 15 states falling vacant due to the retirement of members on different dates between June and August, the Election Commission said on Thursday.

Prominent among those retiring are Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Congress leaders Ambika Soni, Jairam Ramesh and Kapil Sibal, and BSP's Satish Chandra Misra.

 

Members are retiring between June 21 and August 1.

While 11 seats are falling vacant in Uttar Pradesh, six members each are retiring from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, five from Bihar and four each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Karnataka.

Three members each from Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, two each from Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Punjab Jharkhand and Haryana, and one from Uttarakhand are also retiring.    

The notification for the polls will be issued on May 24 and voting will be held on June 10. According to established practice, counting will take place an hour after the conclusion of polling.

Most of the new members who get elected are likely to vote in the President's election, due some time in July.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Cong loses RS seat in Assam due to cross-voting
Cong loses RS seat in Assam due to cross-voting
'Why is the government scared?'
'Why is the government scared?'
'BJP should lock this Parliament'
'BJP should lock this Parliament'
'Kashmir Tigers' claims killing Pandit in govt office
'Kashmir Tigers' claims killing Pandit in govt office
Wickremesinghe is back as Sri Lankan PM for 5th time
Wickremesinghe is back as Sri Lankan PM for 5th time
AAP's Amanatullah detained for protesting demolitions
AAP's Amanatullah detained for protesting demolitions
Singing Jana Gana made compulsory in UP madrassas
Singing Jana Gana made compulsory in UP madrassas
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Cong may lose 'leader of opposition status' in RS

Cong may lose 'leader of opposition status' in RS

Harbhajan, Chadha among 5 AAP candidates for RS

Harbhajan, Chadha among 5 AAP candidates for RS

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances