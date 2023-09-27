News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BJP assigns Ramesh Bidhuri poll duty in Rajasthan

BJP assigns Ramesh Bidhuri poll duty in Rajasthan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 27, 2023 21:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Bharatiya Janata Party has tasked its Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bidhuri, in the eye of a storm for his derogatory comments against Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha, with poll responsibility in Tonk district of Rajasthan, party sources said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, left, attends a coordination meeting for the Tonk district in Rajasthan. Photograph: @rameshbidhuri/X

With the Gurjar community present in large numbers in the district, which has four assembly seats including the one held by senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot, the BJP believes Bidhuri can help it swing the votes as he is also from the same caste.

Pilot is also from the Gurjar community.

Bidhuri's responsibility will be akin to the party's poll in-charge of the district, sources said.

 

Party leaders said Meenas and Muslims are the two other largest communities in the district.

Pilot was elected from the Tonk assembly seat in 2018.

Bidhuri also posted on X that he attended a coordination meeting for the Tonk district held in Jaipur. State BJP president C P Joshi chaired the meeting.

The BJP MP from South Delhi had been issued a show cause notice by the party after his derogatory words targeting Ali in Lok Sabha last week sparked massive outrage with the opposition demanding his suspension from the House.

Bidhuri is among the grassroots BJP leaders from the national capital and enjoys considerable influence in his constituency.

BJP leaders noted that the party has routinely deployed its MPs in assembly polls in different states, and Bidhuri has been used in several previous elections.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
One day Muslims will be lynched in Parl: Owaisi
One day Muslims will be lynched in Parl: Owaisi
Bidhuri ducks query; more BJP MPs seek probe into Ali
Bidhuri ducks query; more BJP MPs seek probe into Ali
Ravi Shankar, Harsh Vardhan disown Bidhuri remarks
Ravi Shankar, Harsh Vardhan disown Bidhuri remarks
Digital Bill: Up to Rs 500 cr fine for violations
Digital Bill: Up to Rs 500 cr fine for violations
CBI probes irregularities in building Kejriwal's home
CBI probes irregularities in building Kejriwal's home
Asian Games: India's Schedule on September 28
Asian Games: India's Schedule on September 28
Protests continue in Manipur over killing of youths
Protests continue in Manipur over killing of youths
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'BJP Won't Let Bidhuri Be Suspended'

'BJP Won't Let Bidhuri Be Suspended'

Narrative to get me lynched: Danish Ali slams BJP MP

Narrative to get me lynched: Danish Ali slams BJP MP

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances