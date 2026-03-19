BJP announces 1st Assam list; Himanta, Cong turncoats in fray

The BJP has announced its initial list of 88 candidates for the Assam Assembly elections, featuring key contests and strategic reassignments, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's bid to retain his Jalukbari seat.

IMAGE: Former Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. Photograph: @himantabiswa/X

Key Points Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will contest from Jalukbari constituency in the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections.

BJP fields sitting MP Hitendra Nath Goswami against Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi from Jorhat.

Several cabinet ministers will contest from their current seats, including Ajanta Neog, Ranoj Pegu, and Pijush Hazarika.

Constituencies have been changed for Speaker Biswajit Daimary and ministers Chandramohan Patowary and Ranjeet Kumar Dass.

Former Union minister Rameshwar Teli will contest from Duliajan, a seat currently represented by Terash Gowala.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday released its first list of 88 candidates for the Assam assembly polls, fielding Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma from Jalukbari seat.

Sarma will contest from the Jalukbari constituency in a bid to retain it for the sixth consecutive term.

Sitting BJP MP Hitendra Nath Goswami has been fielded against Gaurav Gogoi, president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, from Jorhat Assembly constituency.

Congress Turncoats In BJP List

Congress leaders Pradyut Bordoloi and Bhupen Borah, who recently joined the BJP, will contest from Dispur and Bihpuria, respectively.

Cabinet ministers who will contest from their current seats are Ajanta Neog from Golaghat, Education minister Ranoj Pegu from Dhemaji (ST), Rupesh Gowala from Doomdooma, Binal Borah from Tingkhon, Pijush Hazarika from Jagiroad (SC), Jayanta Malla Baruah from Nalbari, Ashok Singhal from Dhekiajuli, Krishendu Paul from Patharkandi and Kaushik Rai from Lakhipur.

Among those whose constituencies have changed are Speaker Biswajit Daimary from Panery to Tamulpur (ST), ministers Chandramohan Patowary from Dharmapur to Tihu and Ranjeet Kumar Dass from Pathacharkuchi to Bhowanipur-Sorbhog.

Sports minister Nandita Garlosa, representing Haflong (ST), has been replaced by Rupali Langthasa, while Deputy speaker Numal Momin, representing Bokajan (ST), has been replaced by Surjya Rongphar.

Former Union minister Rameshwar Teli will contest from Duliajan, a seat currently represented by Terash Gowala, who has been elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Key Meeting Highlights

The BJP's Central Election Committee finalised the first list of candidates at its meeting presided over by party president Nitin Nabin here on Wednesday evening.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other members of the BJP poll body.

BJP Assam unit chief Dilip Saikia and the CM were also present at the meeting.

Polling for 126 assembly constituencies will be held on April 9, while counting will be on May 4.