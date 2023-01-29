Odisha health minister shot at by policeman

Odisha's Health and Family Welfare minister Naba Kishore Das was on Sunday shot at allegedly by an assistant sub-inspector of police in Jharsuguda district, an officer said.

IMAGE: Odisha Health Minister Naba Das brought to a local hospital after being shot at by an assistant sub-inspector of police, near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place in Brajrajnagar town around 1 pm when the minister was on his way to attend a programme.

"Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das opened fire at the minister, who sustained bullet injuries. The minister was then rushed to a hospital," Brajrajnagar SDPO Gupteswar Bhoi told reporters.

The accused ASI was nabbed by local people, who then handed him over to the police, he said.

An inquiry has been launched to find out what prompted the ASI to open fire, Bhoi said.

In a video footage that is in possession of PTI, Das is seen bleeding from the chest with people trying to lift the injured minister, who seemed unconscious, and place him on the front seat of a car.

Initially, he was taken to the Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital, the SDPO said.

Arrangements were then made to airlift him to a Bhubaneswar hospital for 'better treatment', he stated.

Tension prevailed in the town in the wake of the incident, with supporters of Das questioning 'security lapses'.

Some of them claimed that a conspiracy was hatched to target him.

Bhoi said that the ASI was currently being interrogated, and more details will be available after a thorough investigation.