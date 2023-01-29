Odisha health minister, shot by police officer, dies in hospital

Odisha's Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das died of bullet injuries on Sunday, Apollo Hospital officials said.

IMAGE: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik consoles the son of Health Minister Naba Kishore Das who was shot in Brajarajnagar, Jharsuguda district, January 29, 2023. Photograph: ANI Digital

Earlier in the day, Das, 60, was shot and grievously injured in Jharsuguda district when he got out of his car, allegedly by a police officer who was captured.

The minister was airlifted to Bhubaneswar in an air ambulance and admitted to Apollo Hospital, Bhubaneswar.

A team of doctors operated on him, the hospital said.

”On operating was found that a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung, and causing massive internal bleeding and injury.

”The injuries were repaired, and steps were taken to improve the pumping of the heart. He was given urgent ICU care. But, despite best of efforts, he could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries,” it said in a statement.