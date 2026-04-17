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Home  » News » Bhagwant Mann Accuses BJP of Political Vendetta After ED Raids on Punjab Minister

Bhagwant Mann Accuses BJP of Political Vendetta After ED Raids on Punjab Minister

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read

April 17, 2026 11:35 IST

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann fiercely criticises the BJP-led central government, alleging political vendetta and misuse of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) following raids on state minister Sanjeev Arora and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann condemns ED raids on minister Sanjeev Arora, alleging political motivation by the BJP.
  • Mann claims the raids are a tactic by the BJP to intimidate AAP leaders and destabilise the Punjab government ahead of the 2027 elections.
  • The ED raids follow similar actions against AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, raising concerns about the targeting of non-BJP leaders.
  • Sanjeev Arora pledges full cooperation with the ED investigation, expressing confidence that the truth will prevail.
  • Mann accuses the BJP of 'murdering democracy' by using central agencies to harass opposition-led state governments.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday slammed the BJP-led central government after the ED carried out raids against state minister Sanjeev Arora, saying democracy is being "murdered" and only "non-BJP governments are being harassed".

Mann also said that the raids show that the BJP has begun its "preparations" for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

 

Shortly after the ED conducted searches at the premises of the minister and some others as part of an investigation, Arora said that as a responsible citizen he will fully cooperate with the agencies

Locations in Ludhiana and some others places are being covered by the agency officials, officials said.

"Good Morning! An action by the Enforcement Directorate took place at my premises. As a responsible citizen, I will fully cooperate with the agencies and I am confident that the truth will prevail," Arora said in a post on X.

He was raided by the ED in 2024 too. The agency had then said in a statement that companies linked to Arora and some other entities caused "loss" to the state government and generated "huge" proceeds of crime by alleged misuse of industrial land for residential projects.

A few days back, the federal probe agency conducted FEMA searches at the premises of AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Kumar Mittal and his educational institutions in Punjab and Haryana.

Mittal was recently appointed the deputy leader of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Rajya Sabha, replacing MP Raghav Chadha. Mittal is also the Chancellor of Lovely Professional University in Phagwara.

Mann's Press Conference and Allegations

Addressing a news conference here, Mann said, a few days back, the ED conducted raids against Mittal.

"More than 40,000 students study in Mittal's Lovely Professional University which includes students from more than 35 countries. Since he is a Rajya Sabha MP from the AAP, so suddenly he became tainted," Mann said slamming the BJP-led Centre.

"Today, raids are going on at Sanjeev Arora's premises. He is our Power, Local Bodies and Industries Minister. Today, he too has become tainted," Mann said, hitting out at the BJP.

About these raids, Mann said, this means the BJP has begun preparations for 2027 Punjab polls, which is to send the ED, slap Income Tax notices, use threat because the BJP is unable to find candidates on 117 Assembly seats in Punjab to fight.

"In this scenario, the BJP is saying scare them by sending ED so that they either they do not fight or join them by going through their washing machine," he said.

Mann then said, "democracy is being murdered. We strongly condemn it."

"Only non-BJP governments are being harassed," he alleged.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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