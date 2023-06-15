Biparjoy: The Anxiety Before The Storm

Scenes from Gujarat before cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall.
IMAGE: People arrive at a shelter in Naliya. All photographs: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
IMAGE: People arrive at a shelter with all their belongings.
IMAGE: People wait to board a bus during an evacuation in Jakhau.
IMAGE: A man carries a child from a truck in Jakhau.
IMAGE: People in a bus during evacuation as a police officer does a headcount in Jakhau.
IMAGE: A family leaves a village on a pickup truck in Jakhau.
IMAGE: Children look out of a window of a shelter after they were evacuated from their homes in Naliya.
IMAGE: People feed dogs that have been left behind when everyone was evacuated from Jakhau port.
IMAGE: A drone view shows dark clouds over Mandvi beach before the arrival of the cyclone.
IMAGE: People watch as waves hit Mandvi beach.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com