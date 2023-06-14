News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 18 NDRF teams on standby in Gujarat for Biparjoy rescue and relief ops

18 NDRF teams on standby in Gujarat for Biparjoy rescue and relief ops

Source: PTI
June 14, 2023 17:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A total of 33 teams have been earmarked by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to undertake relief and rescue operations in Gujarat and Maharashtra ahead of the expected landfall of cyclone 'Biparjoy' near the Jakhau port in Kutch district, officials said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: People evacuated from Kandla port sit outside a school converted into a shelter in Gandhidham before the arrival of Biparjoy. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

While 18 NDRF teams have been placed in Gujarat, one has been stationed in neighbouring Diu in the newly formed Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Diu is encircled by Gir Somnath and Amreli districts of Gujarat in the north and by the Arabian Sea from three sides.

 

Giving a layout of the NDRF deployment in Gujarat, the officials said four NDRF teams have been deployed in Kutch district, three each in Rajkot and Devbhumi Dwarka, two in Jamnagar, one each in Porbandar, Junagarh, Gir Somnath, Morbi, Valsad and Gandhinagar.

In the neighbouring Maharashtra, out of the total 14 NDRF teams, five have been deployed in Mumbai while the rest have been kept on standby, the officials said.

Each of these teams have about 35-40 personnel and they are equipped with tree and pole cutters, electric saws, inflatable boats and basic medicines and relief items, they said.

NDRF deputy inspector general (operations) Mohsen Shahedi told reporters in New Delhi that a "massive" evacuation drive has been undertaken by the state authorities and the NDRF in the coastal areas of Gujarat over the last two days and more than 45,000 people have been moved to safer places.

He said the "thrust area" for the federal anti-disaster force is the Saurashtra and Kutch area of Gujarat where eight districts and 442 low-lying villages are expected to be affected by strong rains and floods that could be triggered by the cyclone.

The cyclone is barrelling towards the Gujarat coast even as parts of the Saurashtra-Kutch region received heavy rains accompanied by strong winds on Wednesday, the meteorological department said.

'Biparjoy' is expected to make landfall on Thursday evening as a "very severe cyclonic storm" with maximum wind speed reaching up to 150 kilometres per hour, the India meteorological department (IMD) said.

'Biparjoy', pronounced 'Biporjoy', is a name given by Bangladesh and in Bangla it means 'disaster'. The naming of cyclones by various countries is undertaken as per the protocol issued by the World Meteorological Organisation.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Cyclone Biparjoy's Landfall: What You Must Know
Cyclone Biparjoy's Landfall: What You Must Know
Ready For Cyclone Biparjoy
Ready For Cyclone Biparjoy
Biparjoy set to become cyclone with longest lifespan
Biparjoy set to become cyclone with longest lifespan
Trendy, Peppy Bebika Dhurve
Trendy, Peppy Bebika Dhurve
I didn't ask to be sold to Real Madrid: Mbappe
I didn't ask to be sold to Real Madrid: Mbappe
Vijay Deverakonda Will Romance Mrunal
Vijay Deverakonda Will Romance Mrunal
Rhea-Sara Miss Sushant On 3rd Death Anniversary
Rhea-Sara Miss Sushant On 3rd Death Anniversary
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Biparjoy to recurve towards Kutch, slightly weakened

Biparjoy to recurve towards Kutch, slightly weakened

50k evacuated in Gujarat ahead of Biparjoy landfall

50k evacuated in Gujarat ahead of Biparjoy landfall

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances