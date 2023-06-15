Gujarat braces for 'very severe' Biparjoy; landfall today

Cyclone Biparjoy is very likely to cross Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port by the evening of June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speeds of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

IMAGE: Strong winds and high tides triggered by extremely sever cyclone 'Biparjoy' at Mandvi beach in Kachchh district of Gujarat. Photograph: ANI Photo

Due to this, a few places in Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi, Junagadh and remaining districts of Saurashtra and North Gujarat regions are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday.

The IMD has also forecast light to moderate rainfall with heavy to extremely heavy showers at isolated places over north Gujarat districts and adjoining south Rajasthan on Friday.

A total of 33 teams have been earmarked by the National Disaster Response Force to undertake relief and rescue operations in Gujarat and Maharashtra ahead of the expected landfall of cyclone, officials said in New Delhi.

IMAGE: NDRF personnel keep watch on the coastal areas of the Gujarat. Photograph: @NDRFHQ/Twitter

The Gujarat administration has shifted more than 74,000 people living near the coast as a precaution and deployed disaster management units for rescue and relief measures, said officials on Wednesday.

This will be the second cyclone to hit the state in two years after 'Tauktae' in May 2021.

Of the total 74,345 people moved to temporary shelters in eight coastal districts, nearly 34,300 were evacuated in Kutch district alone, followed by 10,000 in Jamnagar, 9,243 in Morbi, 6,089 in Rajkot, 5,035 in Devbhumi Dwarka, 4,604 in Junagadh, 3,469 in Porbandar district and 1,605 in Gir Somnath district, said a release by the Gujarat government.

Meanwhile, two most famous temples of Gujarat -- Dwarkadhish Temple in Devbhumi Dwarka and Somnath Temple in Gir Somnath district -- will remain closed on Thursday for devotees, said another release.

IMAGE: A deserted Mandvi beach. Photograph: ANI Photo

The IMD said the intensity of rainfall in parts of the state would increase as the cyclone approaches, with isolated places in the districts of Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar likely to witness extremely heavy rains.

As per the government, 15 teams of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), 12 of SDRF (State Disaster Response Force), 115 teams of the state road and building department, and 397 of the state electricity department have been deployed in different coastal districts.

"Officials of departments of electricity and road & building have also reached designated spots to restore connectivity and power supply. We have also deployed teams carrying HAM radio sets and satellite phones in the coastal region for better communication," said Commissioner of Relief, Alok Kumar Pandey.

The Western Railway said 76 trains have been cancelled, 36 short-terminated and 31 short-originated as a precautionary measure to ensure safety of passengers and train operations.