Bilaspur Businessman Booked For Selling Stolen Vehicle

A businessman in Bilaspur has been booked by police for allegedly selling a stolen SUV and defrauding a buyer of Rs 14 lakh, highlighting the risks in the second-hand vehicle market.

Key Points

A Bilaspur businessman is accused of selling a stolen SUV to a resident of Ghumarwin for Rs 14 lakh.

The accused allegedly used a fake number plate, incorrect chassis and engine numbers, and a fake registration certificate.

The buyer paid Rs 3 lakh in cash and took a loan of Rs 11.50 lakh to complete the purchase.

The vehicle was identified as stolen during a police investigation, with a related case registered in Amritsar.

Bilaspur police registered a criminal case against a businessman for allegedly selling a stolen vehicle and defrauding a buyer of about Rs 14 lakh, police said on Tuesday.

According to the complaint, Ashok Kumar, a resident of Ghumarwin in Bilaspur, finalised a deal in December 2025 with the accused, Arafat Hussain, to buy a black SUV (number 24 E 5472) for Rs 14 lakh.

Arafat buys and sells second-hand vehicles in Bilaspur.

Details Of The Fraudulent Vehicle Sale

Police said the trader sold the stolen car to the buyer with a fake number plate, incorrect chassis and engine numbers, and a fake registration certificate (RC).

The complainant said on December 28, 2025, he gave Rs 3 lakh in cash to the accused in the presence of his friend Abhishek. For the remaining amount, he took a vehicle loan of Rs 11.50 lakh from the Punjab National Bank, AIIMS branch, Bilaspur.

On January 13, 2026, he deposited Rs 10.50 lakh into the bank account provided by the businessman at HDFC Bank.

Police Investigation Uncovers Stolen Vehicle

The matter came to light when a police investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen, and police added that a case has been registered in Amritsar, Punjab.

The Bilaspur police registered a case based on the complaint.

Bilaspur SP Sandeep Dhawal said the police are investigating the case.

Under Indian law, the businessman could face charges of fraud, cheating, and potentially charges related to dealing in stolen property. The police investigation will likely focus on tracing the origin of the stolen vehicle and identifying any other potential victims of similar scams. Such cases highlight the importance of verifying vehicle documentation and history before purchase.