Home  » News » Bilaspur crash: 'Crew failed to control passenger train'

Bilaspur crash: 'Crew failed to control passenger train'

By Jeevan Prakash Sharma
November 05, 2025 21:37 IST

The crew of a passenger train that collided with a stationary freight train in Chhattisgarh failed to control it at a red signal, according to the findings of a preliminary probe into the incident conducted by railway experts.

IMAGE: People try to rescue at the spot as the coaches of a MEMU train and a goods train collided between Gatora–Bilaspur, in Bilaspur on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

The local MEMU (mainline electric multiple unit) passenger train rammed into a stationary goods train in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Tuesday, killing 11 people, including the loco pilot, and injuring several others.

"Crew of train no. 68733 (MEMU Local) failed to control the train at danger signal no AJ-5 and collided with the rear brake van (last coach) of train no. N/MDIT (goods train)," the initial probe report said.

It added that the crew of train number 68733 was responsible for not controlling the train at the right time and right position before the danger signal, and committing an SPAD (Signal Passed at Danger) violation -- an instance of overshooting a red signal.

 

The probe report was prepared by five experts.

The findings said the MEMU train, containing eight coaches (six passenger coaches and two motor coaches on either end), departed at 3:48 pm from platform number 2 of the Gevra station towards the Bilaspur station on the 'UP' line.

It overshot a red signal and collided with the rear brake van of a 59-wagon goods train standing at the next red signal at 3:50 pm, the report said.

The impact was so severe that the brake van of the goods train capsized completely and half of the motor coach (locomotive) of the passenger train climbed onto the wagon next to the brake van.

According to the report, the loco pilot and the assistant loco pilot were found injured in the motor coach. While the loco pilot died subsequently, the assistant loco pilot was taken to the nearest hospital immediately, along with other passengers.

Officials said the incident took place on the 'UP' line and the middle line was used to operate a tower car to evacuate the injured passengers to the hospital.

"The middle line was given fit for train movement at 4:30 pm and the 4th line at 4:50 pm. Rescue operations were initially started by the tower car staff at 4:07 pm and it continued," the report said.

It further noted that the breath analysis test could not be conducted on the assistant loco pilot as she was hospitalised.

The report also included a statement from the Gevra station master, who said after the MEMU train departed, she received a message from the guard on VHF communication requesting ambulances as a collision had occurred.

"The Commissioner of Railway Safety will now look into the cause of the accident and provide a detailed report," an official said.

Source: PTI
