Home  » News » Kolkata student gang raped 'for rejecting' marriage proposal

Kolkata student gang raped 'for rejecting' marriage proposal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Listen to Article
June 28, 2025 15:03 IST

The police suspect that the law college student in Kolkata was gang raped since she turned down the marriage proposal of the main accused making him angry, an officer said on Saturday.

IMAGE: The three accused in Kolkata law student gangrape case being taken to the court, in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI

Police were also trying to find out whether the entire crime was pre-planned or not, he said.

"Going by the sequence of events, it appears that the victim had to face torture because of vengeance of the prime accused after she rejected his marriage proposal. This has been corroborated by the circumstantial evidence," the officer said.

 

"But whether it was a pre-planned crime or it happened suddenly needs to be proved," the officer told PTI.

The woman told the three accused that she had a boyfriend and was "happy with him" and would not "cheat him".

The trio then threatened to kill her boyfriend and lodge false cases against her parents if she continued to resist the prime accused, she has alleged.

"Every aspect is being probed. We are also going through call details of the three accused and that of the victim," he said.

The medical examination corroborated the law college student's allegation that she was gang raped.

The first-year student of South Calcutta Law College complained to the police that she was gang raped inside the institution by an alumnus and two senior students of the institution on the evening of June 25.

All three accused were arrested on Thursday. The medical examination of the woman was also conducted on the same day.

There are external injuries near her private parts and inner thighs, besides marks of assaults on and around her neck.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
