BSF jawan's wife raped by her 2 brothers-in-law in UP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 01, 2025 10:58 IST

Two brothers-in-law allegedly raped the wife of a Border Security Force jawan on multiple occasions and blackmailed her using obscene videos, police in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit said.

Photograph: ANI Photo

An FIR has been lodged against seven persons, including the rape survivor's in-laws, in connection with the matter. One of the brothers-in-law has been arrested, police said on Monday.

The complainant told the police that after she got married, she lived in a separate house with her mother-in-law, outside her village. Her husband was in BSF, so he would often be on duty.

 

The survivor told the police that whenever her mother-in-law went to her residence, both her brothers-in-law would enter her house (outside the village) and rape her. They made videos of the act and used them to blackmail her into submission, police said.

She said that when her husband returned home on leave, her brothers-in-law showed him the videos. She claimed that her in-laws beat her and her husband. They also tried to kill her by strangulation, police said.

The accused also threatened to post the videos online, police added.

The Jahanabad police station in-charge Manoj Kumar Mishra said that on the complaint of the victim, an FIR was registered against seven persons, including the mother-in-law and father-in-law, for rape and assault under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

"One of the accused brother-in-law Hariom has been arrested. The police are searching for the remaining accused. Every possible effort is being made to get justice for the victim," Mishra added.

