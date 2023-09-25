News
Rediff.com  » News » Bihar shocker: Dalit woman stripped, urinated on by creditor

Bihar shocker: Dalit woman stripped, urinated on by creditor

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 25, 2023 13:42 IST
A Dalit woman was allegedly stripped, assaulted and urinated on her mouth by a moneylender and his associates in Bihar's Patna district apparently for complaining to the police about his “unjustified” demand for more money even after full repayment of the debt, an officer said on Monday.

The key accused, Pramod Singh and his son Anshu Singh, are absconding, a police officer said adding that a manhunt has been launched to arrest them.

The injured victim, who is under treatment in a hospital, claimed that she had to bear this torture despite paying off the borrowed money with interest.

“My husband had borrowed Rs 1,500 from Pramod Singh a few months ago and had returned the money with interest. However, he continued to seek more money. We rejected the demand,” the woman said.

 

The incident occurred in a village under the jurisdiction of Khusrupur police station in Patna on Saturday night.

Pramod Singh allegedly threatened the victim over phone, saying they would parade her naked in the village if she didn't give him more money. She complained to the police about this on her mobile phone.

A family member of the victim told reporters: “A police team visited the village on Saturday to inquire about the complaint, which apparently angered Pramod and his associates. They went to her house at around 10 pm on Saturday and forcibly took her to Pramod's house.”

There, she was allegedly disrobed and beaten up with fists and sticks.

“Pramod asked his son to urinate on my mouth. He did so. After that, I somehow managed to escape and returned home,” the woman said in a statement to the police.

Talking to PTI on Monday, Senior Superintendent of Police (Patna) Rajeev Mishra said a manhunt has been launched to arrest the absconding accused.

“We have formed five police teams and searches are being conducted. A case has already been registered in this regard and further investigation is on,” Mishra said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
