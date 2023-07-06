News
MP CM washes feet of tribal man who was peed on

MP CM washes feet of tribal man who was peed on

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 06, 2023 11:47 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday washed the feet of a tribal man, on whom a man had urinated, to express sorrow over the incident and apologised to him.

Photograph: @ChouhanShivraj/Twitter

Chouhan said he was saddened by the incident, as he washed the feet of the man, Dashmat Rawat, while sitting on the floor at the CM's residence in Bhopal.

He called the youth “Sudama” and said, "Dashmat, you are now my friend."

 

Chouhan also discussed various issues with him on the occasion, especially to know whether benefits of different welfare schemes were reaching him, an official said.

WATCH: MP CM washes feet of Dashmat Rawat

Earlier, the CM and the tribal man together planted a sapling at the Smart City Park in Bhopal.

Police on Wednesday arrested Pravesh Shukla, who is accused of urinating on the tribal man in Sidhi district.

Action under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) was also initiated, an official earlier said.

A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms on Tuesday, following which the police registered a case against him.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
