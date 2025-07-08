HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Bihar police arrest shooter, suspected plotter in Khemka murder case

Bihar police arrest shooter, suspected plotter in Khemka murder case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 08, 2025 00:10 IST

x

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of Patna-based industrialist Gopal Khemka, including the man who had pulled the trigger, a senior police officer said on Monday.

IMAGE: Vaishya Mahasabha supporters hold a candlelight march after Businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead near his residence, in Patna, July 7, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The officer who did not wish to be identified said the shooter, Umesh Rai, has been arrested, while the other person who was suspected of having hired the contract killer has been detained.

"Both persons have been held in Patna by a joint team of Special Task Force and the Patna police. The investigation is in progress. We will be able to divulge more details in due course," said the officer.

 

Gopal Khemka was shot dead outside his residence in Patna by a bike-borne assailant at 11.40 pm on Friday, seven years after miscreants had gunned down his son in Hajipur.

The incident had taken place near the gate of Khemka's house in the Gandhi Maidan locality.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a meeting to review the law and order situation in the state on Saturday during which he instructed officials to complete the investigation at the earliest, officials said.

Khemka was reportedly associated with the BJP.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bihar businessman, BJP leader Gopal Khemka shot dead
Bihar businessman, BJP leader Gopal Khemka shot dead
'Land Dispute May Be Behind Khemka's Killing'
'Land Dispute May Be Behind Khemka's Killing'
'Sushasan Babu' Nitish Under Fire Over Rise In Crime
'Sushasan Babu' Nitish Under Fire Over Rise In Crime
Why Was Pune Businessman Killed In Bihar?
Why Was Pune Businessman Killed In Bihar?
Pune businessman abducted, murdered in Bihar; 7 arrested
Pune businessman abducted, murdered in Bihar; 7 arrested

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Rush Hour: 8 Cities With Most Crowded Commuter Trains

webstory image 2

7 Fabulous Homegrown Indian Chocolate Bars

webstory image 3

Quick Fix: Make Your Phone Feel Brand New Again

VIDEOS

Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor spotted at Juhu PVR1:18

Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor spotted at Juhu PVR

Disha Patani's bold look grabbed limelight1:05

Disha Patani's bold look grabbed limelight

Nora breaks down at airport as she heads out of India after cryptic post1:11

Nora breaks down at airport as she heads out of India...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD