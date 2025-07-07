'Land Dispute May Be Behind Khemka's Killing'

The murders of Gopal Khemka and his son Gunjan, seven years apart, bear a striking resemblance, reports M I Khan.

IMAGE: Police teams examine the crime scene where Gopal Khemka was shot dead, July 5, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Gopal Khemka, a 65-year-old prominent businessman, was shot dead near his building gate in the heart of Patna late on Friday night, at 11:40 pm.

The brazen killing ignited renewed fears among businessmen and their families, highlighting the trader community's concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar.

Khemka's killing comes seven years after his son Gunjan was shot dead in his car outside his factory gate.

"First my grandson was killed, now my son has been killed. My entire family is ruined," Khemka's grief-stricken elderly mother told Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha who called on the family. "I am witnessing all this in my old age. Please do something for the safety and security of Marwaris."

Though Sinha, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, assured her of strong police action, the fact remains that Khemka is the eighth businessman killed in Bihar in 2025.

IMAGE: Independent MP Pappu Yadav stages a protest march after businessman Gopal Khemka's murder in Patna on Saturday, July 5, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Khemka, known for his soft-spoken demeanour and polite behaviour, was shot in the head at point blank range by a single, helmet-wearing killer. CCTV footage shows the killer waiting near the gate for some time for Khemka's arrival. He rushed to Khemka's SUV when it arrived, fired the shot and then fled the scene on a scooter parked nearby. The entire incident unfolded in mere seconds.

The building security guard's loud cries drew local residents to the vehicle. Within minutes, Khemka's family members arrived and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

"I heard the horn of Sir's car and was about to open the gate when I heard another sound," recounted Ram Paras, the security guard on duty. "When I opened the gate, I saw him lying on the seat with blood."

Khemka was returning to his residence from the Bankipore Club. His close friend Sudesh Sarin had alighted from Khemka's car 200 metres earlier. "When I was informed that Khemka was shot, it was unbelievable," Sarin stated. "I was with him until the corner of the Gandhi Maidan police station, when he left for his apartment, which wasn't far away."

IMAGE: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha attends Gopal Khemka's funeral, July 6, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The killing occurred in an affluent area in Patna known for its hotels, business establishments, official residences of judges, the district magistrate, police officers. The Gandhi Maidan police station is located hardly 300 metres from the Twin Tower apartment where Khemka lived and died.

More than 50 hours after the shocking murder, the police have yet to make a breakthrough in the case. Top police officers informed the media that they have obtained some clues but declined to disclose details.

Police teams are reportedly analysing CCTV footage from dozens of locations to ascertain the assailant's identity and facilitate an arrest. Empty cartridges were recovered from the crime scene, and a Forensic Science Laboratory team collected samples.

A case has been registered at the Gandhi Maidan police station based on a written complaint by Khemka's younger son, Dr Gaurav Khemka, though no specific individuals have been named.

A senior additional director general of police-rank officer privately noted that Khemka's killing does not appear to be an isolated incident and seems related to organised crime.

On Saturday, the police raided Beur Central Jail in Patna, recovering mobile phones, SIM cards. They also interrogated Ajay Varma, a dreaded criminal imprisoned there, for 20 minutes. The police suspect that Varma, who reportedly operates a criminal gang from prison, may be involved in Khemka's killing.

Prima facie, the police suspect a land dispute as the potential motive for Khemka's murder, though his family members maintain he had no enmity with anyone.

"A land dispute is likely a cause behind the killing. The police are probing this angle and other angles as well," states Inspector General of Police Jitendar Rana.

"He was not afraid of anything," says Shankar Khemka, the victim's brother.

In April 2024, Khemka had requested that the police security provided by the state government after his son was killed be withdrawn.

IMAGE: Businessman Gopal Khemka. span class="credit">Photograph: ANI Photo

A Special Investigation Team, led by a young IPS officer Diksha Kumari, the Patna City superintendent of police (central), has been formed to probe the case.

Following political pressure from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the two Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary -- both BJP leaders -- Director General of Police Vinay Kumar and other top police officers have reportedly become "hyperactive," vowing strong action, including "bulldozer" actions and "police encounters" against criminals.

A close family friend of Khemka recalls that when Khemka's son Gunjan was killed, the then NDA government led by Nitish Kumar announced strong action. Under pressure, the police arrested four suspects, but they were later released on bail by the Patna high court due to lack of evidence.

According to police officers, the killings of Gopal Khemka and his son Gunjan, seven years apart, bear a striking resemblance. On December 20, 2018, Gunjan, 38, was shot dead in broad daylight inside his car near his factory gate in the Hajipur industrial area of Vaishali district.

Gunjan was the convenor of the state BJP's small industries cell. At the time, both the police and family members linked his killing to a land dispute. Little has happened since, apart from routine police action and a chargesheet against the suspected accused who are free on bail.

A close family member reveals that Gunjan had purchased a large plot of land (reportedly 14 bigha [1 bigha in Patna = 27,225 sq ft) near the Hajipur-Sonepur four-lane highway. This land significantly increased in value, and a land mafia allegedly eyed a portion close to the road, threatening Gunjan with dire consequences if he did not hand it over.

Police officers suggest that like Gunjan, Gopal Khemka was also killed by a hired killer.

Hours after Khemka's death, his family and friends protested the delay in police action and what they termed "total negligence of policing" in such a VIP area.

"Police officers reached two hours after the incident," one Khemka associate alleged.

IMAGE: Paramilitary personnel outside Gopal Khemka's home in Patna, July 5, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Who was Gopal Khemka?

Gopal Khemka began his journey four decades ago by opening a medicine shop, Aushadhi Medico on the busy Ashok Raj Path near Patna Medical College and Hospital, Bihar's largest government-run hospital. Aushadhi now boasts several branches in Patna, managed by his three brothers. Khemka later ventured into the property business and obtained a license for a petrol pump on Fraser Road in Patna.

He also established Patna's first large private super multi-speciality, Magadh Hospital, and founded G K Cotton in 1985 in the Hajipur industrial area in Vaishali district, approximately 30 km from Patna.

The eldest of four brothers and four sisters, Khemka was born, raised, and educated in Patna. All his brothers reside in Patna, pursuing various businesses. His wife is a homemaker. He has two sons and one daughter. His younger son is a doctor at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Sheikhpura, Patna; his daughter lives in London with her family.

Khemka was associated with the BJP for years, though he was not very active in the party. Khemka also served as president of the Rotary Club and secretary of the Bankipore Club in Patna.

