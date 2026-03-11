HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Patna Police Nab Criminal After Exchange of Fire

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 11, 2026 21:07 IST

A criminal was arrested by Bihar Police in Patna after a brief exchange of fire, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat crime in the region.

Key Points

  • Bihar Police arrested a criminal in Fatuha, Patna, after a brief exchange of fire.
  • Police recovered a country-made pistol and 1,200 live cartridges from the arrested criminal.
  • The criminal sustained a leg injury during the encounter and is receiving treatment.
  • The arrest followed a tip-off about criminals planning a crime in the Fatuha locality.

Bihar Police on Wednesday arrested a criminal following a brief exchange of fire in Patna's Fatuha locality, officials said.

The identity of the arrested person is yet to be ascertained. Police recovered a country-made pistol and 1,200 live cartridges from his possession.

 

Details of the Arrest

Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma told reporters, "The incident took place at Fatuha in the evening. The local police station received information that some criminals were preparing to commit a crime and formed a trap. On noticing, the criminals fired at the team. Police retaliated with controlled firing and overpowered one of the criminals."

He said the criminal sustained a bullet injury in his leg and is undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

